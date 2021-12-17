Alexa
Army: Israeli killed in shooting near West Bank settlement

By Associated Press
2021/12/17 02:46
JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian militants on Thursday opened fire near a Jewish settlement in the northern West Bank, killing at least one Israeli, according to the country's defense minister.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz expressed his condolences and said Israeli security forces “will get their hands on the terrorists.”

The Israeli military said it was treating other people wounded in the shooting and searching for the attackers.

It said the shooting took place near the settlement of Homesh, in the northern West Bank.

Updated : 2021-12-17 04:08 GMT+08:00

