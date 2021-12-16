Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Blizzard shuts down highway linking California with Oregon

By Associated Press
2021/12/16 23:43
In this photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, MMSA, snow continues falling with storm totals over four feet in Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lake...
In this photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, MMSA, a snow plower removes snow in Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., early Wednesday, D...
In this drone photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, MMSA, snow continues falling in Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., early Wednesday,...
In this photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, MMSA, vehicles are covered with over four feet of snow in Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, Cali...
In this drone photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, MMSA, snow continues falling in Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., early Wednesday,...
In this photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, MMSA, snow continues falling with storm totals over four feet in Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lake...
In this photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, MMSA, a sign warns motorists that chains are required as snow continues falling in Mammoth Mounta...
In this photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, MMSA, snow continues falling in Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., early Wednesday, Dec. ...
In this photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, MMSA, snow continues falling in Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., early Wednesday, Dec. ...

In this photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, MMSA, snow continues falling with storm totals over four feet in Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lake...

In this photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, MMSA, a snow plower removes snow in Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., early Wednesday, D...

In this drone photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, MMSA, snow continues falling in Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., early Wednesday,...

In this photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, MMSA, vehicles are covered with over four feet of snow in Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, Cali...

In this drone photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, MMSA, snow continues falling in Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., early Wednesday,...

In this photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, MMSA, snow continues falling with storm totals over four feet in Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lake...

In this photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, MMSA, a sign warns motorists that chains are required as snow continues falling in Mammoth Mounta...

In this photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, MMSA, snow continues falling in Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., early Wednesday, Dec. ...

In this photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, MMSA, snow continues falling in Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., early Wednesday, Dec. ...

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Heavy snow, blizzard conditions and stuck vehicles prompted the closure of a portion of the West Coast’s major interstate linking California to Oregon as the latest of back-to-back storms pushed through, authorities said.

Interstate 5 was closed north of the city of Redding on Wednesday afternoon and had not reopened early Thursday, according to the California Department of Transportation, known as Caltrans. Redding is about 200 miles (320 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

There was no estimated time for reopening because highway and utility crews were still assessing the roadway, removing hazardous trees and restoring power lines, said Haleigh Pike, a Caltrans spokesperson.

The Oregon Department of Transportation tweeted Wednesday evening that it closed southbound lanes of I-5 starting in the city of Ashland at the request of California officials.

Winter storm warnings or advisories were expected to remain in effect through midmorning Thursday in parts of Northern California, Oregon and Nevada, followed by lingering rain and snow showers, forecasters said.

South of San Francisco, a 40-mile (64-kilometer) stretch of the scenic Highway 1 in the Big Sur area reopened Wednesday evening after storm damage was cleaned up.

Storms this week have dumped large amounts snow in the mountains of drought-stricken California's mountains and drenched lower elevations with heavy rain.

Updated : 2021-12-17 01:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Taiwan's racist toothpaste to change name in 2022
Taiwan's racist toothpaste to change name in 2022
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Armed ATM robbers in New Taipei arrested, including 16-year-old
Armed ATM robbers in New Taipei arrested, including 16-year-old