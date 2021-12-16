All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 22 14 6 2 0 30 69 61 Charlotte 25 13 10 2 0 28 87 73 Hartford 19 12 4 2 1 27 64 49 Providence 21 11 6 3 1 26 57 52 Hershey 20 10 7 2 1 23 57 65 WB/Scranton 21 9 9 1 2 21 48 63 Bridgeport 25 8 13 1 3 20 63 78 Lehigh Valley 21 5 11 4 1 15 52 70

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 20 17 1 2 0 36 72 38 Rochester 21 13 8 0 0 26 81 79 Cleveland 23 10 8 2 3 25 70 73 Laval 23 11 10 2 0 24 78 81 Toronto 21 10 9 1 1 22 64 75 Belleville 22 11 11 0 0 22 64 63 Syracuse 21 8 10 2 1 19 61 72

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 23 17 4 1 1 36 81 54 Manitoba 23 15 7 1 0 31 74 55 Rockford 21 10 9 1 1 22 55 71 Grand Rapids 22 9 10 2 1 21 64 69 Iowa 22 9 10 2 1 21 66 66 Milwaukee 23 10 12 1 0 21 71 78 Texas 21 7 10 3 1 18 63 78

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 21 16 2 2 1 35 78 49 Ontario 19 13 5 0 1 27 73 56 Henderson 20 11 7 1 1 24 60 53 Colorado 22 10 9 1 2 23 72 72 Abbotsford 20 9 8 2 1 21 64 59 Tucson 20 9 9 2 0 20 53 66 San Diego 20 9 10 1 0 19 53 61 San Jose 20 8 11 1 0 17 63 86 Bakersfield 18 6 8 1 3 16 45 57

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte 4, Rochester 2

Providence 2, Bridgeport 1

Syracuse 4, Toronto 2

Henderson 3, Tucson 0

Stockton 2, Bakersfield 1

Abbotsford 4, San Diego 0

San Jose 10, Colorado 5

Belleville at Lehigh Valley, ppd

Thursday's Games

Manitoba at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Laval, 7 p.m.

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Providence at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 7 p.m.