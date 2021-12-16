Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/12/16 23:00
NFL Glance

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 9 4 0 .692 350 200
Buffalo 7 6 0 .538 363 229
Miami 6 7 0 .462 254 288
eliminated-N.Y. Jets 3 10 0 .231 226 397
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 9 4 0 .692 324 290
Indianapolis 7 6 0 .538 371 283
eliminated-Houston 2 11 0 .154 177 356
eliminated-Jacksonville 2 11 0 .154 180 340
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 8 5 0 .615 304 284
Cincinnati 7 6 0 .538 354 293
Cleveland 7 6 0 .538 278 289
Pittsburgh 6 6 1 .500 272 322
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 9 4 0 .692 351 268
L.A. Chargers 8 5 0 .615 351 336
Denver 7 6 0 .538 275 228
Las Vegas 6 7 0 .462 283 360
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 9 4 0 .692 380 287
Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 337 291
Washington 6 7 0 .462 266 324
N.Y. Giants 4 9 0 .308 232 310
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 10 3 0 .769 410 297
Atlanta 6 7 0 .462 245 353
New Orleans 6 7 0 .462 304 285
Carolina 5 8 0 .385 257 282
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 328 272
Minnesota 6 7 0 .462 344 333
Chicago 4 9 0 .308 231 332
eliminated-Detroit 1 11 1 .115 213 354
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 10 3 0 .769 366 254
L.A. Rams 9 4 0 .692 366 293
San Francisco 7 6 0 .538 329 301
Seattle 5 8 0 .385 272 262

___

Thursday's Games

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Las Vegas at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.

New England at Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 23

San Francisco at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 25

Cleveland at Green Bay, 4:30 p.m.

Indianapolis at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 26

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 27

Miami at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.