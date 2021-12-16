Smart Parking System Market Growth 2022: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Gross Margin and Forecast 2030

According to a new report released by Panorama Data Insights ,the commercial sector is expected to have a profitable advantage in the smart parking system market. Expected to grow to US $ 100 million .The global market for smart parking systems was US $ 4.44 billion in 2020. The global market for smart parking systems recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

Progress in urbanization, especially in emerging countries, and growing concerns about parking spaces It is driving the growth of the global smart parking system market. In addition, the number of airports has increased significantly and consumer demand has increased, which has also contributed to the growth of the global smart parking system market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.panoramadatainsights.jp/request-sample/smart-parking-systems-market

Increasing car adoption and increasing demand for automated systems, especially in parking lots, are projected to drive market growth, and increasing government efforts to establish smart cities are driving the market. Drive growth. In

addition, we anticipate that an increasing number of users seeking more convenience and efficient electronic payment options will drive the growth of the global smart parking system market.

Based on software, guidance systems It holds the largest share of revenue in the global smart parking system market. Guidance systems actively provide drivers with information about free space. Also, space available to save consumers time. Share the guidelines and time period.

Based on the application, the smart parking system market sales are expected to be overwhelmingly high in the commercial sector. Growth in the commercial sector is for sports facilities, shopping malls, corporate buildings, This is due to the increasing demand for smart parking systems in theaters and other places.

By region, North America has the largest revenue share in the global smart parking system market, due to the penetration of digital technology, the spread of smart parking systems, the increase in smart cities, and by transportation. Higher safety regulations also contribute to the region’s smart parking system market. Transportation authorities in the United States and Canada are taking important steps to reduce traffic congestion and death from traffic accidents. As a result of such efforts, the demand for smart parking systems will increase. The

Asia-Pacific smart parking system market will be affected by strict government regulations to alleviate traffic congestion and increasing strategies for pollution control. It will grow significantly. Chinese and Indian authorities have introduced various measures to control pollution. In

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.panoramadatainsights.jp/request-sample/smart-parking-systems-market

2021, Delhi Metro will be at the Cashmere Gate Metro Station (FAST Tag / UPI). Launched cashless parking system. Such an initiative in India is expected to boost demand for smart parking systems during the study period.

Competitors in the market

Global smart parking system market players Introducing innovative solutions to meet general demand.

Altiux Innovations

Amano McGann, Inc.

Amco SA

BMW AG (ParkNow GmbH, Parkmobile LLC)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CivicSmart, Inc.

INDECT Electronics & Distribution GmbH

Kapsch TrafficCom

Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas SL

Meter Feeder, Inc.

Municipal Parking Services, Inc.

Nedap NV

ParkHelp Technologies

ParkJockey

ParkMe Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

SKIDATA AG

Smart Parking Ltd.

SpotHero, Inc.

Swarco AG

Urbiotica, SL

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation The

global smart parking system market is divided into hardware, software, services, applications and regions.

Hardware-based segmentation

Pack (wireless sensor)

Camera and license plate recognition (LPRs)

Smart meter

signage

Parking gate

Software-based segmentation

Parking lot guidance system

Analytical solution

Service-based segmentation

Consulting Services

engineering service

Mobile app parking service

Application-based segmentation

Commercial

Government office

Transport transit

By region

North America

America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

England

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

Request Full Report- https://www.panoramadatainsights.jp/request-sample/smart-parking-systems-market

China

India

Japan

Australia / New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Other South American regions

E- mail: sales@panoramadatainsights.jp

URL: https://www.panoramadatainsights.jp/

[Panorama Data Insight Company Profile]

We are a team of experts with decades of experience, and information that continues to evolve, I am determined to help connect with the landscape of knowledge and wisdom. Panorama Data Insights (Astute Analytica) always aims to provide unique and effective insights and best-in-class research services through qualitative and quantitative analysis in a wide range of areas of interest. Our analysts, consultants and associates are experts in their respective fields and enhance the ethics of our core work with our extensive research and analytical capabilities. Our researchers dig deep into the past, present and future to provide statistical research, market research reports, analytical insights and what we can think of for almost every of our valued entrepreneurial customers and public institutions. I will do it. Generate predictions of future scenarios related to your area.