Mice Model Market 2021, Industry Size, Competitive Situation, Factors, Share Estimation, Demand and Supply with Regional Forecast by 2027

Global Mice Model Market is valued approximately at USD 1.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Mice Model Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Mice Model Market by region.

Mice model is biological representations of syndromes or human diseases. Mice and humans have a resemblance of around 95 per cent in their DNA. By observing mice with disease signs, such as Alzheimer’s disease, asthma, or cancer, can help to learn a lot more about how the disease might be treated. The important factors contributing to the growth of the market are the ongoing developments made in the mouse models, and the increasing demand for personalized medicines. In addition, Growing R&D spending in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, increasing implications of mouse clinical trials (MCTs) for even more prognostic outcomes, and continuing innovations in mice models are primarily driving mice model market growth. However, Regulations and laws for the ethical use of animals in research is impeding the market growth. Whereas, rising demand for humanized mice models is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period

. Humanized versions of mice are valuable instruments to perform preclinical experiments in order to obtain insight into human biology. These models are produced by grafting human cells or tissues, which contribute to the development of human proteins in mice. Apart from this, the key players of global Alopecia market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. Developing new products for better results and stiff marketing is one of the industry leaders’ strategic tactics. For instance, in 2020, GenOway secured Merck ‘s sole worldwide rights for its rat portfolio of forming CRISPR / Cas9. In 2020, Taconic signed a COVID-19 study deal with the University of Texas Medical Branch to administer humanized ACE2 mice. The Jackson Laboratory began manufacturing of ACE2 mice in 2020 to support COVID-19 study.

The regional analysis of global Alopecia market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of major players operating in the mice model market in the US, growing biomedical research in the US, and rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as large population base and rising patient pool with chronic diseases that requires extensive treatment for prevention of such diseases, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Alopecia market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Charles River Laboratories

The Jackson Laboratory

Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Envigo

JANVIER LABS

genOway

PolyGene

Crown Biosciences

TransCure bioservices

Ingenious Targeting Laboratory

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Mice Type:

Inbred Mice

Genetically Engineered Mice

Outbred Mice

Hybrid/Congenic Mice

Conditioned/Surgically Modified Mice

Spontaneous Mutant Mice

By Service

Breeding

Cryopreservation

Quarantine

Rederivation

Model-in licensing

Genetic Testing

Other Services

By Application

Immunology and Inflammation Studies

Endocrine Metabolic Studies

Cardiovascular Studies

Central Nervous System (CNS) Studies

Genetic Studies

Infectious Disease Studies

Other Disease Studies

By Technology

CRISPR/CAS9

Microinjection

Embryonic Stem cell Injection

Nuclear Transfer

Other Technologies

By Mice Care Product

Cages

Feed

Bedding

Other Care Products

By Company Type

Tier 1 Pharmaceutical Companies

Tier 2 Pharmaceutical Companies

Tier 3 Pharmaceutical Companies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

