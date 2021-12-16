Oil Storage Market Size 2021, Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Company Profiles with Strategies, Global Sales and Revenues, Future Demands, Forecast 2027

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Oil Storage Market. The Oil Storage Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Oil Storage Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Oil Storage Market both globally and regionally.

Global Oil Storage Market is valued approximately at USD 3.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Over the years, the oil & gas sector is gaining a lot of traction around the world, due to extensive demand of oil from a range of industries, chemical industry, pharmaceutical and automotive industry, and others. As the demand for oil & gas is surging, oil storage has emerged as a most prominent requirement. Oil storage is a sort of trade where vertically cohesive companies procure oil for direct delivery and stockpile until the oil price increases. Further, the stockpile of oil can be performed for a short span of time due to the fact that oil could be elated for refinement process. Oil storage provides protection from short-time price fluctuations of crude oil and its derivatives. Also, the rise in production of oil has fortified suppliers to expand their inventories and infrastructure to store hefty quantities of oil, thereby reinforcing the market growth worldwide. Moreover, the rise in production and demand of crude oil & gas around the world, the volatile prices of oil, and increasing government expenditures towards ongoing oil & gas projects are the few factors responsible for the impressive CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the daily demand for crude oil worldwide is expected to reach almost 100.6 million barrels to 2019 from 96.2 million barrels in 2016. Likewise, as per the International Energy Agency (IEA), in 2019, the production of natural gas around the world reach to the 4 Tcm threshold for the initial time with 4,088 billion cubic meters generated, demonstrating an escalation of 3.3% from 2018. Since the monetary crisis, the production of natural gas has been progressively rising at an annual compounded growth rate of almost 2.7%. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for oil storage, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the presence of stringent regulations on oil stockpiling and rising inventory cost are the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Oil Storage market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. LAMEA is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising oil & gas exploration activities, along with the significant presence of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in demand for crude oil and gas coupled with rising spending on onshore and offshore oil operations in developing nations, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Oil Storage market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Vitol Tank Terminals International BV (VTTI)

Koninklijke Vopak NV

Oiltanking GmbH

Shawcor Ltd.

Buckeye Partners, L.P.

Containment Solutions, Inc.

ZCL Composites

Belco Manufacturing

Columbian Steel Tank Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Open Top

Fixed Roof

Floating Roof

Others

By Application:

Crude Oil

Middle Distillates

Gasoline

Aviation Fuel

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key questions answered in the Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?’

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

