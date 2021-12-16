Photoresist & Photoresist Ancillaries Market Forecast to 2027 – Global Analysis by Product Type, Indication, End User, and Geography

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Photoresist & Photoresist Ancillaries Market. The Photoresist & Photoresist Ancillaries Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Photoresist & Photoresist Ancillaries Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Photoresist & Photoresist Ancillaries Market both globally and regionally.

Global Photoresist & Photoresist Ancillaries Market is valued approximately USD 2.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.8 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Photoresists are the light-sensitive polymeric resins mainly used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, printing plates, flat panel liquid crystal displays, magnetic recording heads and micro electromechanical (MEMS) devices. These components serve as masking materials for the transfer of images through etching processes onto an underlying substrate. Photoresist ancillary materials are used along with photoresist materials such as photoresist strippers, anti-reflective coatings, developers, and edge bead removers. In multi-layered semiconductors for manufacturing computers, notebooks, music players, telephones, servers, and household appliances, photoresists and photoresist ancillaries are used in wiring configuration. In developed and developing countries, the electronic industry is faced with steady expansion. In the manufacturing of products such as specialized telephones, computing systems, televisions and home entertainment appliances, and electronic control and tracking instruments found in many industrial and science applications, businesses working in this area use photoresist and photoresist auxiliaries.

The market is driven by recovery of the semiconductor industry after a collapse in 2019, Nanotechnology adoption leading to a move towards the use of nanodevices, Linked world on IoT smartphones, Expanded development of nm-based chips. The key players of global Photoresist & Photoresist Ancillaries market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, In July 2020, Tokyo Ohka Kogyo (TOK) Advanced Materials announced that at its Songdo, Incheon plant, it had begun development of extreme ultraviolet (EUV). As the use of EUV based lithography for chip processing has increased, the move towards serving Samsung electronics has been taken. However, emerging economies’ limited consumption and taxation policies, rising geopolitical tensions impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Photoresist & Photoresist Ancillaries Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of Linked world on IoT smartphones, expanded development of nm-based chips. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as recovery of the semiconductor industry after a collapse in 2019, Nanotechnology adoption leading to a move towards the use of nanodevices would create lucrative growth prospects for the Photoresist & Photoresist Ancillaries Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Tokyo ohka kogyo co. ltd

JSR Corporation

Shin etsu chemical co. ltd.

Fujifilm corporation

Sumitomo chemical co. ltd.

Allresist

Merck group

Dupont

Micro resist technology

DJ Microlaminates

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

ArF Immersion Photoresist

ArF Dry Photoresist

KrF Photoresist

G-line & I-line Photoresist

By Application:

Semiconductors & ICs

LCDs

Printed Circuit Boards

Others (MEMS, NEMS, and Sensors)

By Ancillaries Type:

Anti-reflective Coatings

Remover

Developer

Others (Primers or Adhesion Promoters and Thinners)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

