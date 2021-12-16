Bonded Magnets Market Report 2021: Top Players, Key Regions and Segmentation Analysis 2027

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Bonded Magnets Market . The Bonded Magnets Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Bonded Magnets Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates theBonded Magnets Market both globally and regionally.

Global Bonded Magnets Market is valued approximately at USD 1.80 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.60% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Bonded magnets are magnets produced by combining magnetic powders and polymeric materials such as plastics, rubbers, and elastomers. Injection molding, calendaring, extrusion and compressing bonding are the process opted for the manufacturing of bonded magnets. Various magnetic powders are used for production of bonded magnets called NdFeB, SmCo, ferrite, and/or combination of all. These bonded magnets are gaining larger demand in electronic vehicles due to their magnetic performance and they also help in reducing carbon emission. Thus, rapid growth in production & sale of electric vehicle across the globe is propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA) 2019, the global electric car deployment has been growing rapidly over the past ten years, the global stock of electric passenger vehicle cars was passed by 5 Billion in 2018 with an increase of 63% from 2017. It was found that over 45% of electric cars on China’s road in 2018 that is 2.3 Billion compared to 39% in 2017. Similarly, Europe accounted for 24% of global electric cars and United States with 22% in 2018. In addition, growing demand from aerospace and medical devices sector is the factor propelling the growth of market. However, global spread of Novel coronavirus in the emerging economies such as India, China and south Korea is highly affecting the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of the global Bonded Magnets market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing demand for electric vehicle in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as high availability of raw materials especially rare earth material is the factor creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the cancer vaccine market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Allstar Magnetics

Neo Magnequench

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

Alliance LLC

Viona Magnetics

Stanford Magnets

VACUUMSCHMELZE

Xiamen Yuxiang Magnetic Materials

Advanced Technology Materials

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Process Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Process Type:

Injection Molded Bonded Magnets

Compression Bonded Magnets

Calendaring Bonded Magnets

Extrusion Bonded Magnets

By Product Type:

Rare Earth Magnets

Ferrite Magnets

Others

By End user Industry:

Automotive

HVAC Equipment

Medical devices

Cameras

Consumer Electronic Appliances

Electrical Equipment

Others

By Application:

Sensors

Motors

Level Gauges

Instruments Panels

Copier Rotors

Fuel Filters

Magnetic Couplings

Hard Disk Drives

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key questions answered in the Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?’

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

