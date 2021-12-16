Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market Size 2021 Growth Statistics, Industry Demand, Top Players Data, Consumption Status, Global Share, Upcoming Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, Revenue and Forecast 2027

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market. The Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market both globally and regionally.

Global Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market is valued approximately at USD 785.7 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.39% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery manufactures biodegradable cardboard or corrugated cardboard. It is used for secondary packaging of beverages in carton packs as this machine acts as a box around the primary beverage packaging. The rise in beverage consumption in emerging economies and changes in lifestyles have boosted the market for ready-to-drink beverages which is the key factor responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, increase in awareness towards the environment impact of plastic waste which in result increase the demand of green packaging materials will further accelerate the market demand.

Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 24th August 2017, Graphic Packaging International (GPI launched a new packaging machinery system to demonstrate ReShape technology for the beverage industry. This system offers innovative carton designs and is capable of creating virtually any pack configuration seamlessly with one piece of packaging equipment Whereas, high initial cost for setting up the plant and stringent government regulations for packaging is the major factor restraining the growth of global Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the highest rate during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and increase in the disposable incomes in countries like China and India, helping the APAC region to dominate the market globally.

Major market player included in this report are:

Langfang Best Crown Packing Machinery Co., Ltd.

ACG Group

KHS

Krones AG

GPI Equipment

Bosch Packaging Technology

Econocorp Inc

Jacob White Packaging

Bradman Lake group

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Type:

Horizontal end side-load

Top-load

Wraparound

Vertical leaflet

Vertical sleeve

by Form:

Automatic

Semi-automatic

By Application:

Alcoholic beverages

Soft drinks

Dairy beverages

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

