Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market Size 2021 Growth Statistics, Industry Demand, Top Players Data, Consumption Status, Global Share, Upcoming Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, Revenue and Forecast 2027

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market . The Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market both globally and regionally.

Global Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market is valued approximately at USD 1.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.0% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Antimicrobial Powder Coatings are applied on surfaces to prevent infection and growth of bacteria and fungi. These are applied as free-flowing, dried powder on several substrates or surfaces in healthcare and medical industries, HVAC, appliances, transportation, food equipment, general industry, fitness equipment, steel furniture and others. The increase in demand for HVAC systems, rapid growth of the medical device coatings industry as well as growing awareness to increase the demand from the food & beverage industry are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. As antimicrobial powder coatings are used to coat various appliances such as refrigerator, washing machine, Air conditioner, cabinets & beds in hospital and clinics etc. which in result drives the growth of the market.

Moreover, the demand of antimicrobial powder coatings is witnessing high growth due the recent COVID-19 pandemic for treatment in the medical industry to limit the spread of the disease. Also, the introduction of products & services and other strategic alliances will encourage the growth of the market. For instance: in June 2020, Berger Paints offered antimicrobial powder coatings to restrict the spread of infection in medical industry. The company supply its product in the states of Odisha, Telengana, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh currently. However, high cost in comparison to other coating products and stringent governmental regulations are the major factors restraining the growth of global Antimicrobial Powder Coatings market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Antimicrobial Powder Coatings market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the the fast adoption of new technology, rising demand from the medical & healthcare industry and the growing awareness about the safety and hygiene of food & beverage products and indoor air quality. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams Company

Akzonobel N.V.

Axalta Coating Systems Llc

Berger Paints India Ltd

Pulver Kimya San. Ve Tic. A.S.

IGP Pulvertechnik AG

Protech-Oxyplast Group

Rapid Coat Powder Coatings

IFS Coatings Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Additive Type:

Silver

Zinc

Copper & others

By End-Use Industry:

Medical & Healthcare

HVAC

Appliances

Food Equipment

General Industry

Transportation

Fitness Equipment

Steel Furniture

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

