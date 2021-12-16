Aviation Fuel Market Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Company Profiles with Strategies, Global Sales and Revenues, Future Demands, Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast 2027

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Aviation Fuel Market. The Aviation Fuel Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Aviation Fuel Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Aviation Fuel Market both globally and regionally.

Global Aviation Fuel Market is valued approximately at USD 185.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of more than 3.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Nowadays, aviation is considered as the fastest-growing sectors attributed to the rapidly increasing global middle-class population, particularly in developing countries, as well as the rapidly growing proliferation of low-cost carriers. To manage and/or operate the aircraft, petroleum-based or kerosene-based fuel is required. The aviation fuel possesses exceptional quality than ordinary fuels utilized in other modes of transportation. This fuel often reduces the risk of explosion or icing, which can be obtained by integrating some additives such as corrosion inhibitors. It is widely used in commercial airlines and military aircraft to lower the operational cost, as well as improving the fuel efficiency. Furthermore, the rise in the number of air passengers, increasing construction and expansion of airports, and growing military & defense budgets are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

According to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), in 2017, nearly 3.97 billion passengers flew on booked flights around the world. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), this number of passengers signifies a growth of 8.8% y-o-y, as assessed by revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs). The International Air Transport Association (IATA) also estimated that around 7.8 billion passengers are projected to travel by the year 2036, which is almost two-fold increase from the passenger traveled since 2017. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the demand for Aviation Fuel, thereby positively influencing the market growth all over the world. However, the volatile prices of crude oil and geopolitical issues, coupled with the growing preference for electric and hybrid aircraft are the few major factors limiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Aviation Fuel market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising government support and investments on aircraft and military products, along with the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the robust growth of the travel & tourism industry coupled with the rising disposable income of the individual in developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Aviation Fuel market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bp p.l.c.

Chevron Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Gazprom

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Petrobras

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Sinopec Group

Total SE

Oman Oil Company SAOC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Fuel Type:

Jet A

Jet A1

Jet B

JP 5

JP 8

Avgas

Biofuel

By Aircraft Type:

Fixed Wings

Rotorcraft

Others

By End-User:

Civil

Military

Private

Sports & Recreational

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

