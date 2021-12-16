Grease Market Size, Forecast to 2027 – and Global Analysis by Product Type, Indication, End User, and Geography

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Grease Market. The Grease Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Grease Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Grease Marketboth globally and regionally.

Global Grease Market is valued approximately at USD 5.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.9% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Grease is formed by the deposition of thickening agent in the liquid lubricant and has various properties including water resistance, lubrication to the moving surface under gravity, pressure, or centrifugal action. Grease is a chemical combination of thickener, oil, and additives that prevents any wear tear loss, contamination, and reduces noise and power consumption. It is highly consumed in various end use industries including power generation, construction, metal production, general manufacturing, automotive, mining, food & beverage and others. Rise in automation in various industries, improved quality of grease and increased demand of metallic soap thickener from the end users are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the rising advancements in grease and rising manufacturing of automotive will increase the demand of grease. For instance: According to Statista, around 8.76 million motor vehicles were produced in North America in 2009 and has risen by 16.8 million production of motor vehicle in 2019. Also, as per The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, in 2006 UK automotive industry has exported at least 75% of UK production of finished vehicles and has increased to 96% of total finished vehicles in 2018. Thus, increasing demand of grease from end use industries will accelerate the demand of the market. Whereas, stringent environmental regulations is the major factor restraining the growth of global Grease market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Grease market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing demand for grease from pharmaceuticals and nutraceutical segments as well as high spending power of consumers in the region and the growing demand for natural cosmetics with good quality products.

Major market player included in this report are:

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Chevron Corporation

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Sinopec Corporation

Total S.A.

Fuchs Petrolub Se

Exxonmobil Corporation

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)

BP P.L.C.

The Dow Chemical Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Thickener Type:

Metallic Soap Thickener

Non-soap Thickener

Inorganic

by Base Oil:

Mineral oil

Synthetic oil

Bio-based oil

By End-Use Industry:

Automotive

Construction

General Manufacturing

Mining

Metal production

Power generation

Food & Beverage

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit

