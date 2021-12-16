Nasdaq: Development and Investment Themes of Metaverse

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 16 December 2021 - In the virtual regional press conference hosted by Nasdaq today, the award-winning artificial intelligence company Yewno and Korea's leading ETF provider Samsung Asset Management shared the latest development and investment themes of metaverse.

"Metaverse is a collective virtual shared space created by the conversions of virtually enhanced physical reality and physically persistent virtual space, including the sum of all virtual worlds, augmented and mixed reality, and the internet," said Roberto Lazzarotto, CEO of Yewno, "and these technologies truly change the way we live, the way we work, and the way that we experience the world. Metaverse has also opened up a lot of new investment opportunities."

Headquartered in California U.S., Yewno has a patented Knowledge Graph which extracts insights from millions of data sources to transform disconnected information into connected knowledge. Yewno applies this cutting-edge technology across financial services, education and publishing to deliver products and solutions that empower users to strive for deeper knowledge. Together with Nasdaq, Yewno designs the Nasdaq Yewno Metaverse Index which tracks the performance of companies involved in three main components of the metaverse theme: equipment, content and platform.

As a pioneer in the Korean ETF market, Samsung Asset Management launched the country's very first active-managed metaverse ETF with underlyings of Korean stocks in October. "We are committed to bringing global opportunities to local investors. With the collaboration with Nasdaq and Yewno, we are giving Korean investors access to global companies, the very first time in Korea, that are selected based on the proprietary data for virtual reality and augmented reality via SAMSUNG KODEX US Metaverse Nasdaq Active ETF," said Jaewook Chung, Head of ETF Team, Samsung Asset Management. The stock code number of the new ETF is 411420 KS EQUITY.

Nasdaq has seen 70% increase in asset under management in mutual funds and exchange-traded products in APAC licensed by Nasdaq's indexes year-to-date. As an innovative index provider, Nasdaq is dedicated to designing powerful, relevant index and benchmark families that are in sync with the continually changing market environment. Apart from the flagship index, the Nasdaq-100 Index, which tracks the world's largest tech name, Nasdaq collaborates with the regional asset managers to offer efficient, yet cost-effective, investment tools for investors, for example, Semiconductor Sector Index ETF, Cybersecurity Index ETF, Artificial Intelligence & Robotics ETF.

"Nasdaq is committed to providing global solutions to local investors to access the untapped potential of growth, innovation and technology across the globe. We are pleased to work with Yewno and Samsung on another successful ETF launch," said Joyce Ip, Head of Asia Pacific, Nasdaq Global Indexes.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Its diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence.





About Yewno:

Founded in 2015, Yewno is an award-winning Artificial Intelligence company whose patented Knowledge Graph extracts insights from millions of data sources to transform disconnected information into connected knowledge. Yewno applies this cutting-edge technology across Financial Services, Education, Publishing, Government, and Life Sciences to deliver products and solutions that empower users to strive for deeper knowledge. Headquartered in Redwood City, CA, and with offices in London and New York, Yewno is backed by leading investors including Pacific Capital and currently has numerous partnerships across top financial institutions, research universities, publishers, and content aggregators worldwide.

About Samsung Asset Management:

Samsung Asset Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Life Insurance that has over US$270 billion of financial asset under management. KODEX is the ETF brand name of Samsung Asset Management with around $30 billion asset under management with 127 ETFs. KODEX ETFs are invested in diverse asset & structure including domestic and overseas equity, fixed income, commodities as well as leverage & Inverse.





