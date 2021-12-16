Alexa
New Taipei relay to offer food and memorabilia to runners

Local dishes, souvenirs to be offered to participants at each leg of race

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/16 18:59
New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi (center) (New Taipei City Tourism and Travel Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2022 New Taipei City Railway Relay will take participants through various scenic and cultural attractions in Taiwan’s northeast and give them local delicacies and memorabilia for finishing each leg of the race.

The seventh edition of the annual relay race will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on April 17, 2022.

The route of the relay race crosses the city’s Shuangxi and Gongliao districts and includes such attractions as Fulong Beach, the Old Caoling Tunnel, the Pacific coast, the Maoao fishing village, the Mudan community, and the Shuangxi old street, according to the New Taipei City Tourism and Travel Department, which organized the event.

Since the race opened for registration less than a month ago, about 700 teams have signed up for the run, the organizer said, adding that seven different sets of towels and medals bearing images of the most popular attractions in the respective legs of the competition will be given to finishers.

New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said during a press conference to promote the event on Thursday (Dec. 16) that it is likely that the goal of attracting 1,000 teams to participate in this year’s event will be achieved.

In addition to the unique gifts and awards, the organizer will work with local businesses to serve participants refreshments and local dishes during the run and after-party as well as provide them with souvenirs.

To sign up for the relay or view information about the event and the route, please visit this site

(New Taipei City Government image)
