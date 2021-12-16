Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s KYMCO invests US$100 million in Harley-Davidson’s EV unit

KYMCO will own 4% of LiveWire

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/16 18:08
KYMCO Chairman Allan Ko announces a US$100 million investment in Harley-Davidson's LiveWire EV unit. 

KYMCO Chairman Allan Ko announces a US$100 million investment in Harley-Davidson's LiveWire EV unit.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Kwang Yang Motor Co. (KYMCO) has signed a strategic agreement with LiveWire, the electric motorcycle division of the iconic Harley-Davidson brand, reports said Thursday (Dec. 16).

KYMCO Chairman Allan Ko (柯勝峯) described the deal as “a perfect match” between two companies that complement each other’s strengths, CNA reported. The design of an advanced common platform for electric motorcycles will improve the image and international recognition of the Taiwanese brand, according to Ko.

The deal, announced on Dec. 14, includes US$100 million (NT$2.78 billion) of total KYMCO investment in LiveWire. Ultimately, the Taiwanese company will own 4% of LiveWire’s shares once it is listed on Wall Street, according to the CNA report.

Ko described the move as an “unprecedented brand alliance” and a major step forward at a crucial time in the development of the motoring industry. The two companies are strong in their own product segment, geographical area, market influence, and R&D efforts, he said.
Harley-Davidson
LiveWire
KYMCO
Kuang Yang Motor
Allan Ko
electric vehicles
EV
electric motorcycles
electric scooters

RELATED ARTICLES

Powerchip goes public, expects to become world's 5th-largest chipmaker
Powerchip goes public, expects to become world's 5th-largest chipmaker
2021/12/06 11:41
Foxconn in talks with Saudi Arabia to build BMW EVs
Foxconn in talks with Saudi Arabia to build BMW EVs
2021/12/05 15:18
Taiwan's Foxconn draws blueprint for EV businesses around world
Taiwan's Foxconn draws blueprint for EV businesses around world
2021/11/25 11:50
2021 Meet Taipei Startup Festival keynote speakers dissect ESG
2021 Meet Taipei Startup Festival keynote speakers dissect ESG
2021/11/23 18:06
Foxconn eyes smart driving market with R&D center in New Taipei
Foxconn eyes smart driving market with R&D center in New Taipei
2021/11/18 14:14

Updated : 2021-12-16 19:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
453 Taiwan contacts listed for COVID-positive lab worker
453 Taiwan contacts listed for COVID-positive lab worker
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Namewee's Taiwan-made video mocks China's handling of COVID
Namewee's Taiwan-made video mocks China's handling of COVID
Chinese invasion of Taiwan 'not easy' due to 3 weaknesses
Chinese invasion of Taiwan 'not easy' due to 3 weaknesses
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei