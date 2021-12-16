Hong Kong Design Centre Urges the Public to Vote in December 19 LegCo Election

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 16 December 2021 - Hong Kong Design Centre, the Hong Kong SAR Government's strategic partner in promoting the wide and strategic use of design and design thinking, encourages members of the public to support the seventh-term Legislative Council Election by casting their vote on 19 December.

With a public mission of establishing Hong Kong as an international centre of design excellence in Asia and beyond, Hong Kong Design Centre welcomes the recent policy initiatives for promoting Hong Kong's creative and cultural industries. In the Chief Executive's Policy Address in October, it was proposed that a Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau be set up to oversee the development of the creative industries, complementing the 14th Five-Year Plan to position Hong Kong as Asia's city of culture and creativity by taking advantage of its East-meets-West creative atmosphere.

Hong Kong Design Centre's Chairman, Prof. Eric Yim said, "A thriving creative and design ecosystem has vast potential to create value across disciplines and enhance our city's wellbeing. With the Government's clear direction for advancing the creative industries, it is important that we elect a capable team that can reflect the interests of different groups, while harnessing Hong Kong's creative talent and assets to build a better future for our city."

Hong Kong Design Centre appeals to all eligible voters to participate actively in the LegCo Election on 19 December.





