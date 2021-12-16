Angiography Equipment Market Size 2021 Growth Statistics, Industry Demand, Top Players Data, Consumption Status, Global Share, Upcoming Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, Revenue and Forecast 2027

Global Angiography Equipment Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Report Ocean presents a new report on Angiography Equipment Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Angiography is a procedure used for the imaging of blood vessels of heart, head, kidneys, or lungs. The procedure is performed by inserting contrast medium into arteries to examine blood vessels. Angiography is performed with the use of an x-ray with catheters, magnetic resonance imaging, and computed tomography.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Angiography Equipment Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Angiography Equipment Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Angiography Equipment Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Angiography Equipment Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

This market growth is ascribed to the growing incidence of diseases such as cancer and CVDs, surging product approvals for advanced angiography techniques in the market, the large number of ongoing research activities, growing government and public-private investments, increasing number of awareness programs, and rising adoption of angiography devices due to many angiography procedures performed across the globe. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of heart attacks, strokes, and other circulatory diseases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2015, i.e., 31% of all global deaths and this number is expected to grow by 23.6 million by 2030. Hence, increasing demand of angiographic devices is boosting the growth of the market.

High adoption of optical coherence tomography angiography devices for lessening radiation doses is a key trend that is being witnessed in the angiography equipment market. Apart from this, technological advancements are providing wide opportunities for the key industry players operating in the angiography equipment domain.

Demand of accurate diagnosis, advancement of technologies around the global in healthcare along with preference towards magnetic resonance imaging over conventional methods are the important factors contributing to the growth. Rising prevalence of CVDs is the key growth-driving factors for the market. According to the WHO, factors including tobacco and alcohol consumption, unhealthy diet, obesity, and physical inactivity increase the risk of CVD. The incidence of obesity in adults rose from 34.9% to 37.7% in 2014 and 16.9% to 17.2% in children. Per person, approximately USD 10,348 was spent on healthcare in the country.

Competitive Landscape

GE Healthcare, Siemens, Philips, Terumo Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Inc., Medtronic Plc, Canon Medical Systems, B. Braun, Cordis are some of the prominent players operating in the global Angiography Equipment market. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to develop new and advanced products.

Angiography Equipment Market Segmentation

By Product

Angiography Equipment Solutions

Angiography Systems

Angiography Catheters

Angiography Contrast Media

Vascular Closure Devices (VCDs)

Angiography Balloons

Angiography Guidewires

Angiography Accessories

By Technology

X-Ray

CT

MRI

Others

By Procedure

Coronary Angiography

Endovascular Angiography

Neuroangiography

Others

By Application

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

Research Institutes

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

