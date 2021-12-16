Single-cell Analysis Market Size 2021, Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Company Profiles with Strategies, Global Sales and Revenues, Future Demands, Forecast 2027

The single-cell analysis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Report Ocean presents a new report on single-cell analysis market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Technological innovations in single-cell analysis products, increased government support for the cell-based study, expanding biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, widespread applications of single-cell analysis in oncology research, a rising focus on precision medicine, and the growing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases are some of the factors driving the market growth.

Single-cell analysis is employed by pharmaceutical companies in drug discovery and development. The analysis will reveal the effects of the drug on DNA and protein levels, which will help in the pre-clinical development of the drugs. Hence, the use of single-cell analysis for such a vast market will hugely benefit its growth in the coming years.

COVID-19 is expected to further accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period. Researchers across the globe are using single-cell analysis to understand the molecular mechanisms of COVID-19 better. For instance, researchers in the U.S. have collected tissues from 17 patients who died due to COVID-19.

They build a comprehensive “cell atlas” by analyzing various organs such as lungs, kidneys, liver, and heart, which will help understand the mechanism of organ failure in COVID-19 patients. In the future, the single-cell analysis market is expected to play an essential role in COVID-19 research and subsequent drug development process.

Growth Drivers

The increasing adoption of single-cell testing will drive the global market in diagnosing and monitoring diseases such as cancer and the growing adoption of the technique in various genomic analyses. Single-cell testing has emerged as a great tool in deciphering the molecular mechanisms of many diseases and in drug discovery and development.

Single-cell analysis has applications in the diagnosis of diseases such as cancer and pre-implantation genetic diagnosis. More than 19 million people were diagnosed with cancer in 2020, and the rise in new cancer every year is very alarming. By 2040, approximately 28 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed each year.

The single-cell analysis technique can be employed to detect cancer at an early stage by analyzing circulating tumor cells from samples such as blood and urine since these circulating tumor cells will be found in the blood at a very early stage. Still, imaging technology can only detect cancer once the tumor has grown a considerable amount in size. The single-cell analysis will also help detect the specific mutation or biomarker in individual cancer patients, which will help develop personalized therapeutic strategies.

IVF procedures are gaining popularity worldwide due to increasing awareness and improved healthcare. More than 8 million babies were born through IVF by 2018, and in the U.S. alone, there are more than 450 fertility clinics. Single-cell analysis is gaining prominence in infertility clinics in pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (PGD), which is expected to increase the success rate of IVF. All these developments will boost the growth of the market in the coming years.

The increasing popularity of single-cell analysis has resulted in the growing launch of new platforms and products related to the market. Celsee, Inc. launched the Genesis system in 2018. This is a single-cell analysis platform developed to overcome the limitations in the already available single-cell analysis technology, such as lack of reproducibility and capture efficiency and problems associated with cell viability. The system has over 70% capture efficiencies and enhanced sensitivity when compared to other single-cell analysis technologies.

The companies are raising funds to develop new technologies. Recently in 2020, in a bid to develop cost-effective single-cell RNA sequencing kits, €6 million was raised by the Scipio bioscience in Series A funding.

Similarly, USD 70 million was raised by Mission bio to expand single-cell multi-omics technology known as Tapestri Platform that will be extremely useful in the development of cancer drugs. Many companies, such as Agios, use the platform, which will help in the simultaneous detection of protein and DNA changes in single cells.

Single-cell Analysis Market Report Segmentation

By Product

Consumables

Reagents

Assay Kits

Instruments

Microscopes

Haemocytometers

Flow cytometers

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) systems

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) instruments

High content screening systems

Cell microarrays

Automated cell counters

Single live cell imaging

By Application

Cancer

Immunology

Neurology

Stem Cell

Non-invasive Prenatal Diagnosis

In-vitro Fertilization

Others

By Workflow

Single-cell isolation & Library Preparation

Downstream Analysis

Data Analysis

By End-use

Academic & Research Laboratories

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitive Landscape

Companies across the globe are investing heavily in R&D to develop new single-cell technologies owing to their increasing adoption in healthcare areas. The companies are undertaking acquisitions or raising funds to scale up their product and increase their foothold in the world’s developing markets.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Qiagen NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Merck Millipore, Illumina Inc., Becton Dickinson & Company, 10x Genomics, Inc., Novogene Corporation, BGI, and Fluidigm Corporation.

