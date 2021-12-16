Blood Flow Meter Market 2021 Demand Analysis, Industry Size-Share Estimation, Top Leading Companies, Future Strategies, Growth Statistics, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

Report Ocean presents a new report on Blood Flow Meter Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Global Blood Flow Meter Market Size – Industry Trends & Forecast Report 2027

The Blood Flow Meter Market is projected to reach USD by 1997.5 Million by 2027, growing at a 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

The global blood flowmeter market is mainly determined by the rising number of target diseases such as peripheral artery illnesses, diabetes, etc. across the sphere. Other major driving factors are the growing geriatric population coupled along with increasing demand for non-invasive surgeries and technologically progressive devices. However, the high price of these devices and stringent controlling policies are the major limits that may limit the growth of the market. However, increasing clinical applications coupled along with emerging markets across the globe are likely to reveal the new roads for the blood flow measurement devices market in the near prospect.

Global Blood Flow Meter Market Overview:

Blood flow meter devices are typically used for the dimension of blood flow. This rate is calculated based on the quantity of blood passing through a cross-section of a blood vessel per unit of time. It is used to obtain vascular valuation data by the blood flow measurement devices which help physicians to preserve the evenness between demand and supply of tissue oxygen of patients.

Global Blood Flow Meter Market Forecast and Trends

Growth Drivers

Rising Incidences of Peripheral Vascular Disorders

The method of blood flow measurement and its associated parameters have been through developments involving several techniques with different principles. Rising incidences of peripheral vascular syndromes together with the increasing base of the elderly population are likely to trigger the growth of the global blood flow measurement devices market. Various clinical circumstances such as micro and macro diabetes complications, arterial occlusions, and various other outlying vascular conditions can be diagnosed by making use of many devices of blood flow measurement.

Growing mergers and acquisitions of hospitals

The partnership of hospitals will improve the excellence of assessment and decrease the cost of treatment. This will increase the request for blood flow tests as more patients are fortified to undergo treatments. Many specialty hospitals and institutes offer treatments for all the ailments connected to the imbalanced blood flow. These specialty hospitals and institutes include cancer institutes, burn treatment hospitals, and diabetic care hospitals. M&As between hospitals and institutes will improve the quality of cure and assessment, which in turn, will increase the number of tests that can be executed.

Impact of COVID-19 in the industry

Despite the present emergency being a healthcare issue, the private healthcare system in the country lasts to reel under the adverse impact of COVID-19. There has been a significant drop in both in-patient and out-patient footfall for private hospital chains—be it a single specialty, multi-specialty, tertiary-care hospitals, or even diagnostics businesses, during this lockdown. This sudden drop in business has had an instant effect on hospitals’ ability to bear fixed costs. The incapability of new centers/hospitals to start creating cash, debt repayment obligations, decreased levels of medical tourism, and increased scheme revenues (which represents credit revenue) are some of the many issues impacting cash flow.

Global Blood Flow Meter Market: By Type

Based on the product, the market is divided into ultrasound and laser Doppler. In 2016, the ultrasound section accounted for the main share of the global blood flow measurement device market. Also, the ultrasound market is segmented into ultrasound Doppler and transit-time Flow Meters (TTFM). In 2016, the ultrasound Doppler segment accounted for the largest share of the global ultrasound market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Global Blood Flow Meter Market: By Application

Based on application, the blood flow measurement devices market is characterized by non-invasive uses and invasive applications. Non-invasive applications are additionally segmented into circulatory disease, gastroenterology, diabetes, tumor checking, and others (dermatology and intracranial pressure monitoring in brain injury). In 2016, cardiovascular illness accounted for the largest share of the worldwide blood flow measurement device market. Likewise, invasive applications are further considered into microvascular surgery, coronary arterial bypass graft (CABG), and others (organ transplants and reconstructive surgery). In 2016, the CABG section accounted for the major share of the global market.

Global Blood Flow Meter Market: Regional insights

North America is expected to continue the leading area over the prediction period in 2015. Demand for blood flow measurement devices was uppermost in Asia-Pacific. Hence, Asia Pacific is probable to be the fastest-increasing region in the blood flow measurement devices market during the estimated period. Moreover, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America are also likely to show reasonable growth for this market in the years to come.

Recent Development

·July 15,2020- BIOPAC Systems Helps STARK Industries Launch VITAL Ventilator for NASA JPL.

·January 8,2019- Radiometer partners with Perimed to improve wound care and hyperbaric diagnostics.

Competitive landscape

Key players in the Blood Flow Meter Market include- Transonic Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Cook Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Medistim ASA (Norway), Compumedics Ltd. (Australia), ADInstruments (Australia), Deltex Medical Group plc (U.K.), BIOPAC Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Atys Medical (France), Moor Instruments Ltd. (U.K.), Perimed AB (Sweden), and SONOTEC Ultraschallsensorik Halle GmbH (Germany) and other prominent players.

Scope of the Report

By Product

Ø Ultrasound

o Transit Time Flow Meter

Ø Laser Doppler

By Application

Ø Invasive

o CABG

o Microvascular Surgery

Ø Non-invasive

o Cardiovascular

o Gastroenterology & Tumor Monitoring

By Region:

Ø Asia Pacific

Ø North America

Ø Europe

Ø Middle East & Africa

Ø Latin America

