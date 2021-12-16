Fumed Silica Market Share 2021: Industry Size, Trends, Key Players Analysis, Growth, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Revenue, Gross Margin, and Forecast 2027

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Fumed Silica market. The Fumed Silica market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Fumed Silica market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Fumed Silica market both globally and regionally.

The Global Fumed Silica market is anticipated to reach the value of USD 1662.0 million by the year 2023 growing at a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Global Fumed Silica market: by type (hydrophilic and hydrophobic fumed silica), by Application (Paint and coating, adhesive and sealants, silicon rubber, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, battery gel, UPS, and others), and region – Forecast till 2023

Market analysis

Fumed silica is also known as the pyrogenic silica because it is mainly produced through the help of a flame. It is a kind of specialty silica that includes the microscopic droplets of the unstructured silica. Due to its thixotropic behaviors and rheological properties, the paint and coating industry makes higher utilization of the pyrogenic silica for controlling the growth of corrosion and rust. The fumed silica is used in various applications including coatings, adhesives, sealants, inks, deformers, cosmetics, toner, food additives, among others. Also, because of the cost-effective nature of the fumed silica, it is highly preferred in the major end-user industries.

Market segmentation

The Global Fumed Silica market is divided on the basis of its application, type, and regional demand. Based on its application the market is segmented as adhesive and sealants, Paint and coating, silicon rubber, UPS, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, battery gel, among others. Based on its type, the market is bifurcated into hydrophobic fumed silica and hydrophilic fumed silica.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the Global Fumed Silica market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Some of the key players in the global Fumed Silica market include companies like Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Tokuyama Corporation(Japan), PPG Industries, Inc (U.S.), 3M(U.S.), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Cabot Corporation (U.S.), Dalian Fuchang Chemical Co., Ltd(China), Power Chemical Corporation Ltd (UK), Kemitura, Dongyue Group Ltd. (China), among others.

Table of Contents:Market Overview Market Dynamics Associated Industry Assessment Market Competitive Landscape Analysis of Leading Companies Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types Market Analysis and Forecast, By Applications Market Analysis and Forecast, By Regions Conclusions and Recommendations Appendix

