Taiwan given until Dec. 23 to withdraw diplomats from Nicaragua, shutter embassy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has said it was ordered by Nicaragua to shutter its embassy and withdraw its diplomats before Dec. 23 after the Central American nation severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan last week.

Based on the principle of reciprocity, MOFA has notified personnel at the Nicaraguan embassy in Taiwan to leave by the same date, according to a MOFA statement. Meanwhile, the ministry said the Nicaraguan government must ensure the safety of Taiwanese diplomats and allow them to finish administrative procedures with ease, in accordance with international practices.

After Nicaragua ended relations with Taiwan on Dec. 9, MOFA responded in kind the same day. All bilateral cooperation and assistance programs have been terminated, and technical team personnel will return to Taiwan shortly in order to “safeguard national sovereignty and dignity,” MOFA said in a press release last week.

Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada on Dec. 9 said in a televised speech that “The People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing all of China, and Taiwan is an undoubted part of the Chinese territory. The government of the Republic of Nicaragua breaks diplomatic relations with Taiwan as of today and stopped having any contact or official relationship.”