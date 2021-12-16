Alexa
Ashworth carries Utah St. over Weber St. 95-80

By Associated Press
2021/12/16 13:12
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Steven Ashworth had a career-high 27 points as Utah State beat Weber State 95-80 on Wednesday night.

Brock Miller and Brandon Horvath added 20 points each for the Aggies. Horvath had 14 rebounds.

RJ Eytle-Rock had 11 points for Utah State (8-3).

The 95 points were a season best for Utah State, which also registered a season-high 15 3-pointers.

Koby McEwen had 26 points for the Wildcats (9-2). Dillon Jones added 19 points and 11 rebounds. Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 16 points.

