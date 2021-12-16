Alexa
Up to 78% of Taiwanese hope to travel overseas in 2022

Poll respondents willing to spend up to 20% more on foreign travel than before the pandemic

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/16 14:10
Many Taiwanese want to travel overseas at least once in 2022. (Facebook, ThailandInsiderUSA photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Up to 78% of Taiwanese hope to travel overseas at least once next year, according to an opinion poll published by Lion Travel Thursday (Dec. 16).

The travel agency also found that people wanted to fly out even if the cost of foreign travel was higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic, CNA reported. A total of 85% of poll respondents accepted a price increase of up to 20%, while 28% were willing to spend 15% of their annual income on foreign travel in 2022.

While foreign trips were difficult during 2021, 85% of survey participants had traveled inside Taiwan, with 71% making five trips or fewer, according to Andy Yu (游國珍), brand strategy general manager at Lion Travel Service Co., Ltd.

As to the time spent traveling in 2021, 75% had been away 10 days or less, while 12% spent a total of 20 days. The poll also found that 45% of travelers spent at least NT$5,000 (US$179) per trip inside Taiwan.

Renewed interest in international travel was gaining ground as the pandemic seemed to be subsiding, travel agency officials said. The number of landings and takeoffs by commercial flights fell by 80% from 118,116 per week in late Jan. 2020 to April of that year, but they recovered to 92,476, or 85.5% of the earlier level, in early Dec. 2021, CNA reported.
