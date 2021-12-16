Wood Coatings Market Size, Top Players Analysis 2021 Global Comprehensive Growth, Research Statistics, Business Strategy, Industry Share, Supply-Demand, Growing Trends, Top Players Analysis and Regional Forecast 2027

Wood Coatings Growth 2021-2027 , Covid19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive Report Ocean publicize new report on the Wood Coatings market. The Wood Coatings market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing Wood Coating’s market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Wood Coatings market both globally and regionally.

The global wood coatings market is valued at USD 9,118.3 Million in 2017 and expected to grow substantially and register a healthy CAGR of 5.80% to reach USD 12,729.4 Million by the end of 2023.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26032

Wood Coatings are a special class of paints and coatings for wooden surfaces. They are used to enhance aesthetic appeal and ensure surface protection of wooden surfaces such as furniture, cabinets, sidings, and decking & floorings, among others. Various types of wood coatings include stains and varnishes, shellac coatings, wood preservatives, water repellants, and others. Wood coatings are available in different categories, based on technology such as solvent-based, water-based, high solids, and UV curing.

Resins are one of the vital ingredients present in wood coatings. Some of the commonly used resins in wood coatings are polyurethane, nitrocellulose, acrylic, and polyester. Wood coatings find extensive scope in both residential and non-residential applications. Wood coating process involves smoothening the wooden surface by sanding, scraping, or planing, followed by filling the imperfections or nail holes on the surface using wood putty or wood filler. Once the wooden surface is smooth, stains or bleach are used to change color of the wood according to the preference. The next step involves the application of coatings which consists of several coats of wax, shellac, drying oil, lacquer, varnish, or paint, and each coat is typically followed by sanding. Finally, the surface is polished using steel wool, rottenstone or other materials, depending on the degree of shine required. Additionally, a final coat of wax is applied over the finish to add a layer of protection.

The global wood coatings market is valued at USD 9,118.3 Million in 2017 and expected to grow substantially and register a healthy CAGR of 5.80% to reach USD 12,729.4 Million by the end of 2023. In terms of volume, the market was sized at 3,139.0 thousand tons in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.91% over the forecast period. The growth of the global construction and renovation industry is expected to be the primary driver for the growth of the global wood coatings market. Increased consumer purchasing power across the globe is also contributing to the product market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26032

Based on type, solvent-based coatings accounted for the largest market share in 2017 by generating 40.0% of the total market revenue. Based on technology, furniture accounted for the largest market share in 2017 by generating 54.1% of the total market revenue. Based on end-user industry, residential segment accounted for largest market share and witness remarkable growth in near future. The emergence of new technologies in wood coating and the demand for low-VOC coatings are likely to create new growth opportunities for players in the market during the forecast period.

However, the availability of low-cost substitutes and stringent environmental regulations for solvent-based wood coatings may restrain the growth of the product market during the forecast period. Furthermore, fluctuating prices of raw materials are considered to be the major challenge faced by manufacturers in the global wood coatings market.

Regional Analysis

The global wood coatings market has been analyzed with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing and largest market, accounting for 50.1% of the overall market in 2017. This can be attributed to the aggressive growth of the residential construction in the region.

Europe held the second largest market share of 20.9% in 2017. The region is slated to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% during the forecast period, 2018-2023.

North America held the third largest market share of 18.0% in 2017. The region is slated to grow at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Segmentation

The global wood coatings market has been segmented on the basis of type, by technology, by resin, application and region.

Based on type, the market comprises solvent-based, UV curing, high solid solvent-based, and water-based coatings. Among these segments, solvent-based coatings accounted for the largest market share in 2017 by generating 40.0% of the total market revenue.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26032

Based on technology, the market comprises furniture, cabinets, sidings, decking & flooring, and others. Among these segments, furniture accounted for the largest market share in 2017 by generating 54.1% of the total market revenue.

Based on end-user industry, the market is segmented as residential and non-residential. Among these end user industry, residential segment accounted for largest market share and witness remarkable growth in near future.

The global wood coatings market has been studied with respect to five regions?Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

Some of the major players in global Wood Coatings market are Asian Paints, Jotun, DowDuPont, Inc., Arkema SA, Hempel A/S, Akzo Nobel NV, DowDuPont, Inc., Berger Paints India Limited, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, the Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc., and PRM International, INC.

Key Findings

According to Market Research Future The global wood coatings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% during the review period to reach USD 12729.4 million by the end of 2023. The solvent-based wood coatings segment accounted for the largest share of 40.0% in 2017 with a market value of USD 3646.4 million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period owing to the growing consumer demand for a high gloss finish.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26032

Geographic Analysis

The report covers a brief analysis of geographical region includes

World

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o Netherlands

o Belgium

o Poland

o Italy

o Russia

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia & New-Zealand

o Malaysia

o Thailand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Egypt

o UAE

o Israel

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

Intended Audience

> Wood Coatings manufacturers

> Coating manufacturers

> Traders and distributors of Wood Coatings

> Research and development institutes

> Potential investors

> Raw material suppliers

> Nationalized laboratories

DC description

> Wood Coatings

> Wood Composite Coatings

> Coatings

> Composite Coatings

> Paints & Coatings

> Wood preservatives

Table of Contents:Market Overview Market Dynamics Associated Industry Assessment Market Competitive Landscape Analysis of Leading Companies Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types Market Analysis and Forecast, By Applications Market Analysis and Forecast, By Regions Conclusions and Recommendations Appendix

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26032

Our market research provides vital intelligence on market size, business trends, industry structure, market share, and market forecasts that are essential to developing business plans and strategy.

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact AnalysisWhat should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels? What are market dynamics? What are challenges and opportunities? What is economic impact on market? What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

The study objectives of this report are:To study and analyse the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2025. To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyse the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Ask for Discount – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26032

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

Key questions answered in the Wood Coatings market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the Wood Coatings market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for Wood Coatings?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26032

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE) Website: https://www.reportocean.com/