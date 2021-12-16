Hospital Acquired Infections Therapeutic Market Forecast to 2027 – Global Analysis by Product Type, Indication, End User, and Geography

The hospital acquired infections therapeutic market size is expected to reach USD 12.02 billion by 2027.

Report Ocean presents a new report on hospital acquired infections therapeutic market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. Hospital Acquired Infections Therapeutic Market Report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Rising tolerance towards antibiotics in lethal pathogens also induced the market demand for novel therapeutics for treating hospital acquired infections. The majority of players in the market for hospital acquired infections therapeutic are continuously involved in research & development activities to develop new drugs to gain a competitive advantage.

In this direction, in June 2019, Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved Merck’s Zerbaxa (ceftolozane and tazobactam) drug for the treatment of ventilator-associated infections in patients aged 18 years and older. This is expected to drive the market for hospital acquired infections therapeutic.

Over the past few decades, chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart-related ailments, and arthritis are rising at an alarming speed. As per the data published by International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2018, reported around 18.1 million new cancer cases.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the hospital acquired infections therapeutic market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the hospital acquired infections therapeutic market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the hospital acquired infections therapeutic market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the hospital acquired infections therapeutic market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

This has resulted in a rise in healthcare admissions and an increased possibility of getting an hospital acquired infection. Moreover, as per the data of the New York State Department of Health in November 2019, more than 40% of the adults in the state suffer from some form of chronic disorder, accounting for around 23% of all the hospitalizations.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a lucrative market growth rate over the hospital acquired infection therapeutic study period. This market growth for hospital acquired infection therapeutic is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases in developing nations with high disposable income, which had led to an increase in hospital admissions.

For instance, as per the market study done by Globocan, in 2018, there were 4,285,033 new cancer cases in China. Thus, with increased hospital admissions, the market demand for hospital acquired infections therapeutics is bound to rise. Market participants such as Merck, Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Bayer AG, AbbVie Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited and Allergan Plc.

Hospital Acquired Infections Therapeutic, Drug Class Outlook

Antibacterial Drugs

Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

Others

Antiviral Drugs

Antifungal Drugs

Hospital Acquired Infections Therapeutic, Infection Type Outlook

Bloodstream Infections

Surgical Site Infections

Urinary Tract Infections

Ventilator-associated Pneumonia

Other Hospital Infections

Hospital Acquired Infections Therapeutic, by Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

