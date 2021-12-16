Drug Testing Market Size with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Top Countries Data, Top Key Players Update, and Forecast 2027

Report Ocean presents a new report on drug testing market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.
The global drug testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2021-2027.
Upsurge in the prevalence of drug addiction and the consumption of illicit medicines has led to the necessity for screening, driving up the demand for the global market. Growing initiatives to combat drug abuse, strict regulations by government agencies, and the advent of advanced tests will further drive market growth.
There is a rapid rise in the number of people consuming illicit medicines and alcohol across the globe. Approximately 270 million people use some form of illegal drug globally, and nearly 35 million people suffer from drug use disorders. 21 million people indulge in drug abuse. Only a few receive treatments in the U.S.
Opioid doses, which are responsible for 33% of drug-related deaths, are used by 53 million people globally. Alcohol consumption is also growing globally, with approximately 2.3 billion people using it currently, and 107 million humans are suffering from alcohol use disorder. All these factors will cumulatively contribute to the growth of the global market.
COVID-19 pandemic is expected to positively influence the growth of the global market due to the economic slowdown and loss of employment due to lockdown imposed in many countries has negatively impacted many people’s mental health, and many of them are involved in drug abuse. This will result in the need for more testing for the proper treatment of these people.
Growth Drivers
The global market growth is driven by factors such as the growing number of people consuming illicit drugs and alcohol and technological advancements in testing solutions. The stringent regulation imposed by governments in most parts of the world is expected further to propel the market’s growth over the projected period.
Many sporting organizations worldwide have strict regulations on drug abuse since many sportspeople take illicit drugs to enhance their performance. Hence many sporting organizations such as the International Olympic Committee (IOC), International sports federation (ISF), and other major sporting bodies have introduced mandatory drug testing for participants before taking part in the sporting event which in turn is expected to boost the growth of the global market.
Many new drug testing products have been launched in recent years, and many are in the developmental stage. For instance, 908 Devices launched a new software update for MX908 in late 2018 that will have a new mission mode feature known as Drug Hunter, including a wide range of opioids, fentanyl, and amphetamines.
Drug Testing Market Report Segmentation
By Product
Consumables
Instruments
Rapid Testing Devices
Services
By Sample Type
Urine Samples
Oral Fluid Samples
Hair Samples
Others
By Drug Type
Alcohol
Cannabis/Marijuana
Cocaine
Opioids
Amphetamine & Methamphetamine
LSD
Others
By End-use
Laboratories
Workplaces
Hospitals
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Competitive Insight
Key players functioning in the drug testing market are investing in research and development to introduce new innovative products in the market. Companies are also involved in raising funds, acquisitions, and collaborations to increase their global presence in the industry.
Some of the major players functioning in the drug testing market include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Clinical Reference Laboratory (CRL), Inc., Cordant Health Solutions, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Drägerwerk AG & CO. KGaA, LabCorp, Legacy Medical Services, LLC, Omega laboratories, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Quidel Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
