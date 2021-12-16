Drug Testing Market Size with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Top Countries Data, Top Key Players Update, and Forecast 2027

Report Ocean presents a new report on drug testing market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global drug testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Upsurge in the prevalence of drug addiction and the consumption of illicit medicines has led to the necessity for screening, driving up the demand for the global market. Growing initiatives to combat drug abuse, strict regulations by government agencies, and the advent of advanced tests will further drive market growth.

There is a rapid rise in the number of people consuming illicit medicines and alcohol across the globe. Approximately 270 million people use some form of illegal drug globally, and nearly 35 million people suffer from drug use disorders. 21 million people indulge in drug abuse. Only a few receive treatments in the U.S.

Opioid doses, which are responsible for 33% of drug-related deaths, are used by 53 million people globally. Alcohol consumption is also growing globally, with approximately 2.3 billion people using it currently, and 107 million humans are suffering from alcohol use disorder. All these factors will cumulatively contribute to the growth of the global market.

COVID-19 pandemic is expected to positively influence the growth of the global market due to the economic slowdown and loss of employment due to lockdown imposed in many countries has negatively impacted many people’s mental health, and many of them are involved in drug abuse. This will result in the need for more testing for the proper treatment of these people.

Growth Drivers

The global market growth is driven by factors such as the growing number of people consuming illicit drugs and alcohol and technological advancements in testing solutions. The stringent regulation imposed by governments in most parts of the world is expected further to propel the market’s growth over the projected period.

Many sporting organizations worldwide have strict regulations on drug abuse since many sportspeople take illicit drugs to enhance their performance. Hence many sporting organizations such as the International Olympic Committee (IOC), International sports federation (ISF), and other major sporting bodies have introduced mandatory drug testing for participants before taking part in the sporting event which in turn is expected to boost the growth of the global market.

Many new drug testing products have been launched in recent years, and many are in the developmental stage. For instance, 908 Devices launched a new software update for MX908 in late 2018 that will have a new mission mode feature known as Drug Hunter, including a wide range of opioids, fentanyl, and amphetamines.

Drug Testing Market Report Segmentation

By Product

Consumables

Instruments

Rapid Testing Devices

Services

By Sample Type

Urine Samples

Oral Fluid Samples

Hair Samples

Others

By Drug Type

Alcohol

Cannabis/Marijuana

Cocaine

Opioids

Amphetamine & Methamphetamine

LSD

Others

By End-use

Laboratories

Workplaces

Hospitals

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitive Insight

Key players functioning in the drug testing market are investing in research and development to introduce new innovative products in the market. Companies are also involved in raising funds, acquisitions, and collaborations to increase their global presence in the industry.

Some of the major players functioning in the drug testing market include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Clinical Reference Laboratory (CRL), Inc., Cordant Health Solutions, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Drägerwerk AG & CO. KGaA, LabCorp, Legacy Medical Services, LLC, Omega laboratories, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Quidel Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

