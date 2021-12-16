Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Joseph carries Bethune-Cookman past Johnson (FL) 88-41

By Associated Press
2021/12/16 11:47
Joseph carries Bethune-Cookman past Johnson (FL) 88-41

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Collins Joseph scored 14 points off the bench and Bethune-Cookman beat NCCAA-member Johnson University (FL) 88-41 on Wednesday night.

Marcus Garrett had 13 points for Bethune-Cookman (2-8), which broke its five-game losing streak. Joe French added 12 points and Mikey West 11 with seven assists and six rebounds.

Bethune-Cookman distributed season highs with 20 assists and 51-second half points.

Antwan Bradley scored 13 points for the Suns and Corey Shelton 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-16 13:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
453 Taiwan contacts listed for COVID-positive lab worker
453 Taiwan contacts listed for COVID-positive lab worker
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Namewee's Taiwan-made video mocks China's handling of COVID
Namewee's Taiwan-made video mocks China's handling of COVID
Chinese invasion of Taiwan 'not easy' due to 3 weaknesses
Chinese invasion of Taiwan 'not easy' due to 3 weaknesses
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Indian anchor reacts to censoring of Audrey Tang’s Taiwan map
Indian anchor reacts to censoring of Audrey Tang’s Taiwan map