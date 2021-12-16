Globe-trotting teen pilot flies over Taiwan Air Force base

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese aviators are criticizing a globe-trotting teen pilot for flying over restricted areas, including a Taiwan Air Force base, without any repercussions from authorities.

British-Belgian teenager, Zara Rutherford, 19, on Tuesday (Dec. 15) landed her custom-made Shark Aero at Taipei Songshan Airport (TSA), as part of her 51,000-kilometer trip around the world that will span five continents and 52 countries. The moment she landed, she was greeted by ground crew members in PPE who immediately handed her a cap, mask, bubble tea, and a sign that read "Welcome to TSA. Welcome to Taiwan."

After speaking with the media and enjoying a Taiwanese-style dinner of "sweet and sour pork ribs," she spent the night at an epidemic prevention hotel. At 8 a.m. the next day, she took off on a flight to her next stop — the Philippines.



Rutherford landing at TSA. (TSA photo)

However, in a post uploaded in Breaking News Commune (爆料公社) that day, Taiwanese aviators complained about what they perceived to be special treatment afforded to the foreign teen. They pointed out that in Taiwan her aircraft is classified as an "ultralight vehicle" and that Taiwanese who fly them are referred to as "operators," but the media referred to her vehicle as "an aircraft" and described her as a "pilot."

They alleged that Taiwan Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) authorities are highly strict towards Taiwanese operators of ultralight vehicles. One CAA official was cited as saying that ultralight aircraft will "not be able to fly into official airports in the foreseeable future."



Rutherford wearing TSA T-shirt as she prepares to depart. (TSA photo)

The aviators noticed that Rutherford was able to avoid the CAA's tight restrictions on ultralight vehicles without repercussions. The aviators said they did not dare to question the CAA over the incident for fear of impacting their flying rights.

For this reason, many aviation enthusiasts decided to check the flight path taken by Rutherford. They found that she had flown near Taipei 101 and flew right over Ching Chuan Kang Air Base (清泉崗空軍基地), before making a loop over the Xitun and Beitun districts of Taichung City.



Rutherford's route over Taipei. (Flightradar24 image)

They pointed out that despite these maneuvers, there was no warning from the CAA. The aviators wrote that there are restrictions when flying over urban areas and even when one receives permission for a given flight path, they are not allowed to fly in circles.

"It's strange, why is there no harm done when foreigners fly this way, but it's dangerous for Taiwanese to do the same? When she flew over ocean, her flight path overlapped with an airline... and still there was no danger?"

"Taiwanese can't even fly drones in the sky."

"It's a double standard again, Taiwanese like to bully their own people."

"Because you are not a foreigner, and you have no value, they can't use you for publicity."

"Inferiority Complex Island."





Loop Rutherford took over Taichung. (Flightradar24 image)