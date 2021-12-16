Alexa
Minnett carries Missouri St. over S. Dakota St. 75-63

By Associated Press
2021/12/16 10:55
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jaylen Minnett came off the bench to score 16 points with four 3-pointers to lead Missouri State to a 75-63 win over South Dakota State on Wednesday night.

Gaige Prim had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Missouri State (7-4). Donovan Clay added 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Lu'Cye Patterson had 11 points and six assists. Ja'Monta Black scored 10.

South Dakota State scored 30 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Douglas Wilson had 18 points for the Jackrabbits (9-4). Luke Appel added 17 points.

Noah Freidel, who led the Jackrabbits in scoring at 20 points per game, had only seven points on 2-of-12 shooting. Baylor Scheierman (14.0 points per game) scored five points (2 of 12).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-16 12:55 GMT+08:00

