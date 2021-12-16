Adams scores 14 to carry Texas St. over Lamar 67-47

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Shelby Adams registered 14 points as Texas State won its seventh straight game, easily defeating Lamar 67-47 on Wednesday night.

Tyrel Morgan had 12 points for Texas State (8-2). Caleb Asberry added 10 points. Nighael Ceaser had 10 points.

Kasen Harrison had 11 points for the Cardinals (2-9). Davion Buster added 10 points. Lincoln Smith had 11 rebounds.

