Adams scores 14 to carry Texas St. over Lamar 67-47

By Associated Press
2021/12/16 11:22
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Shelby Adams registered 14 points as Texas State won its seventh straight game, easily defeating Lamar 67-47 on Wednesday night.

Tyrel Morgan had 12 points for Texas State (8-2). Caleb Asberry added 10 points. Nighael Ceaser had 10 points.

Kasen Harrison had 11 points for the Cardinals (2-9). Davion Buster added 10 points. Lincoln Smith had 11 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-16 12:55 GMT+08:00

