Vincent, Robinson help short-handed Heat beat 76ers

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts as Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton, left, knocks the ball from his hands during the first half of an NBA b... Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts as Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton, left, knocks the ball from his hands during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle, right, comes from behind to defend the shot by Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent, left, during the first half of an NBA ... Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle, right, comes from behind to defend the shot by Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, and Tobias Harris, right, go after a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami ... Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, and Tobias Harris, right, go after a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson, center rear, puts up the shot with Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle, center left, defending as Joel Embiid, right, l... Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson, center rear, puts up the shot with Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle, center left, defending as Joel Embiid, right, looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gabe Vincent hit a key 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and scored 26 points, Duncan Robinson had 21 points and the short-handed Miami Heat built a 23-point lead and held on to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 101-96 on Wednesday night.

Kyle Lowry added 14 points for the Heat. They had only 10 available players — seven undrafted.

Joel Embiid had 17 points and 14 rebounds in his return from right rib soreness after missing Philadelphia's loss Monday night at Memphis. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 27 points, and Tobias Harris had 24.

Both teams — especially the Heat — were ravaged by injury, illness and protocols. Philadelphia’s Georges Niang and Miami’s Caleb Martin sat out because of the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Martin missed his third straight game. Miami’s top three scorers — Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo — sat out.

HAWKS 111, MAGIC 99

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Trae Young played through a minor neck injury to score 28 points, John Collins had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Atlanta beat Orlando to end a two-game losing streak.

Young left for the locker room late in the third quarter after Cole Anthony hit him with a shoulder in the face on an offensive foul. Young was deemed to have a neck cramp and returned with 5:31 remaining after Orlando got to 104-84.

Terrence Ross scored 18 points for Orlando.

CAVALIERS 124, ROCKETS 89

CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored 21 points, Isaac Okoro added 20 and Cleveland won its fifth straight, routing Houston.

Cleveland improved to 18-12 with its first five-game winning streak since March 28-April 5, 2018 — when LeBron James was on the roster.

Houston coach Stephen Silas walked off the court late in the first quarter and was treated for dehydration. Assistant John Lucas directed the team the rest of the way. Rookie Alperen Sengun had season highs of 19 points and 11 rebounds.