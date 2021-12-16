Alexa
White leads UNC Wilmington over Mount Olive 85-55

By Associated Press
2021/12/16 10:41
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Trazarien White had 21 points as UNC Wilmington easily beat Mount Olive 85-55 on Wednesday night.

James Baker Jr. had 16 points for UNC Wilmington (4-5). Mike Okauru added 10 points. Jaylen Fornes had six rebounds.

Michael Brown had 10 points for the Trojans. Ryan Archey added seven points and three rebounds. Javian Cannady had seven rebounds, three points and one block.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

