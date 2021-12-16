Alexa
Maidoh carries Fairfield past Fairleigh Dickinson 72-54

By Associated Press
2021/12/16 10:40
TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Chris Maidoh had 13 points off the bench to lead Fairfield to a 72-54 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday night.

Taj Benning had 12 points and six rebounds for Fairfield (8-3), which won its fifth straight game. Jake Wojcik added 11 points. Supreme Cook had seven rebounds.

Fairfield totaled 28 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Pier-Olivier Racine had 12 points for the Knights (0-9). Brandon Rush added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

