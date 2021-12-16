Five in double figures for Coastal Carolina in 102-42 win

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Essam Mostafa had 16 points to lead five Coastal Carolina players in double figures as the Chanticleers rolled past Methodist 102-42 on Wednesday night.

Garrick Green added 14 points for the Chanticleers. DeShawn Thomas,, Josh Uduje and Jourdan Smith had 12 points each. Green also had six rebounds as did Uduje.

Tomas Stevens had 16 points for the Monarchs.

