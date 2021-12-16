Taiwan donates US$500,000 to Syria for civil society development

Taiwanese envoy Hsiao Bi-khim (left), and AIT Managing Director Ingrid Larson ink agreement for donation to Syria. (Facebook, Taiwan in ... Taiwanese envoy Hsiao Bi-khim (left), and AIT Managing Director Ingrid Larson ink agreement for donation to Syria. (Facebook, Taiwan in the US photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan on Wednesday (Dec. 15) pledged US$500,000 to support the development of civil society in war-battered Syria.

Taiwanese envoy to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) and American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Managing Director Ingrid Larson inked an agreement for the initiative, witnessed by Rick Waters, deputy assistant secretary of state for China, Taiwan and Mongolia at the State Department's Bureau of East Asia and Pacific Affairs, per CNA.

The document, “The Second Funding Arrangement Regarding Stabilization Assistance in Certain Areas of Syria,” will see Taiwan donate half a million dollars to the Middle East country to help bolster the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

The initiative involves providing basic services to the people, promoting peace and conciliation, empowering minority and disadvantaged communities, and shaping diversity and democracy-based values, according to AIT Washington Office.

Taiwan has extended its outreach to Syria and Turkey, including assisting with the construction of the Taiwan-Reyhanli Center for World Citizens (or Taiwan Center) along the border of the two countries. Inaugurated in 2020, the facility serves to bridge the rift between Syrians and Turks with cultural activities and vocational training classes.