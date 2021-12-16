Alexa
Sears scores 24 to lead Ohio past Marshall 75-65

By Associated Press
2021/12/16 10:21
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Mark Sears scored 24 points with the help of 10-made foul shots and Ohio beat Marshall 75-65 on Wednesday night.

Jason Carter scored 19 points for Ohio (8-2), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Ben Roderick added 10 points.

Obinna Anochili-Killen had 18 points for the Thundering Herd (7-4), Taevion Kinsey 15 and David Early 14.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-16 11:48 GMT+08:00

