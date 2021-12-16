Alexa
Mikesell's 7 3s leads No. 24 Ohio St. women over Alabama St.

By Associated Press
2021/12/16 10:12
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Mikesell established season bests with 27 points and seven 3-pointers, leading five into double-figure scoring as No. 24 Ohio State raced past Alabama State 97-51 on Wednesday night.

Mikesell, who came to the Buckeyes after stints at Maryland and Oregon, missed her first shot of the game but then hit her next four, scoring 17 points and matched her season high with five 3-pointers by halftime. She finished shooting 10-for-19 overall and 7-for-16 from distance.

Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 12 points and pulled down a career-high 11 rebounds and added three blocked shots for her first career double-double. Jacy Sheldon added 14 points, Rikki Harris had 12 points and six steals. Kateri Poole scored 11.

Brazyll Watkins scored 11 for Alabama State (1-6), which is 0-for-6 on the road this season. Top scorer Ayana Emmanuel (12.3 ppg) did not play. Jayla Crawford (11.7) scored five on 2-of-10 shooting.

The Hornets have fallen to Power Five teams Mississippi State, Auburn and Georgia as well as Ohio State.

The Buckeyes lead the series 2-0, taking the first meeting 118-61 in Columbus on Dec. 16, 2016.

Ohio State is at UCLA on Sunday.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

