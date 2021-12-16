Alexa
JustKitchen, REEF to offer DJ Khaled’s Another Wing in Taiwan and Hong Kong

DJ Khaled’s chicken wings will be available at 16 JustKitchen locations around Taiwan this month

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/16 10:03
DJ Khaled released Another Wing in November. (REEF photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese ghost kitchen operator JustKitchen has signed a deal with REEF Technology Inc. for virtual branding rights to DJ Khaled’s recently announced chicken wings — Another Wing.

JustKitchen has been picked by the U.S. ghost kitchen operator as its preferred partner for the release of the Another Wing brand in Southeast Asia, according to a press release. Khaled’s chicken wings will drop in several phases starting with 16 JustKitchen locations in Taiwan in December, followed by its two Hong Kong locations in January.

“We are very excited for JustKitchen to be the first company to introduce not just a great restaurant brand, but a pop culture phenomenon, to Asia. This is exactly the goal that our company set out to accomplish — to make this otherwise inaccessible food brand and its products available to the millions of followers of DJ Khaled in Taiwan and Hong Kong,” said Jason Chen (陳星豪), co-founder and CEO of JustKitchen.

DJ Khaled and REEF launched Another Wing in November, offering bone-in and boneless wings with seven different sauces. The flavors take inspiration from some of Khaled’s frequently heard catchphrases, including “Don’t Quit Nashville Hot,” “Un Un Un Believable Buffalo,” “You Loyal! Lemon Pepper,” “Honey! Honey! Hot Honey Sriracha,” and “They Don’t Want You To Win Buffalo.”
DJ Khaled gets into the chicken wings game. (REEF photo)
