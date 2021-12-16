2 Chinese military spotter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese military turboprops flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Wednesday (Dec. 15), marking the 13th intrusion this month.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane and a Shaanxi Y-9 electronic warfare plane entered the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF planes.

A total of 51 Chinese planes have been monitored in Taiwan’s identification zone so far this month, including 30 fighter jets, 2 bombers, and 19 spotter planes. PLAAF aircraft have been spotted in the zone every day this month except for on Dec. 5 and 12.

Since September last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.