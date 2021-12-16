Alexa
Jalen Hurts uncertain to play when Eagles host Washington

By LES BOWEN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/16 07:15
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts walks the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec....

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ status for Philadelphia’s game against Washington on Sunday is uncertain because of an ankle injury.

Hurts split reps with backup Gardner Minshew in a walk-through Wednesday as the Eagles (6-7) returned to practice following a bye.

Hurts sat out a 33-18 victory over the New York Jets and Minshew completed 20 of 25 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns in his first start for Philadelphia.

“I’m doing everything in my power to make sure I’m available for my team,” Hurts said Wednesday.

This was less definite than the Wednesday before facing the Jets, when Hurts stated he would play and that he was unaffected by the injury. Asked about it, Hurts seemed to indicate that missing the game wasn’t entirely his choice.

“In that moment, I was hopeful. I had every intention of doing that ... things changed over time,” Hurts said. “The decision was made, and it was the right decision.”

NOTES: Center Jason Kelce said it was his ankle, not his previously injured knee, that he tweaked against the Jets. He said he also has a foot sprain, but that the bye came at a good time and he is on track to start his 119th successive game this week. ... RB Miles Sanders (ankle) said he’s “confident about this week.”

____

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-12-16 08:46 GMT+08:00

