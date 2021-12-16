Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

MLS will jumpstart 2022 season ahead of World Cup in Qatar

By Associated Press
2021/12/16 06:57
New York City FC players celebrate with the trophy after their penalty kick shootout win over the Portland Timbers in the MLS Cup soccer game, Saturda...

New York City FC players celebrate with the trophy after their penalty kick shootout win over the Portland Timbers in the MLS Cup soccer game, Saturda...

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer's regular season will start earlier than ever before in 2022 so play is wrapped up before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar.

Eighteen teams will begin play on Feb. 26. The final day of the regular season, known as Decision Day, is set for Oct. 9.

The MLS Cup championship is set for Nov. 5, ahead of the start of the World Cup on Nov. 21.

The 2021 season ended Saturday with New York City FC winning the title over the Portland Timbers. In a short offseason turnaround, NYCFC will open the upcoming season on Feb. 27 on the road against the LA Galaxy.

The 2022 season will include the debut of expansion club Charlotte FC. Nashville is set to open its new stadium and NYCFC is scheduled to play games at Red Bull Stadium and Citi Field in addition to Yankee Stadium.

The MLS All-Star game is scheduled for Aug. 10 at Minnesota United's Allianz Field.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-16 08:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
453 Taiwan contacts listed for COVID-positive lab worker
453 Taiwan contacts listed for COVID-positive lab worker
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Namewee's Taiwan-made video mocks China's handling of COVID
Namewee's Taiwan-made video mocks China's handling of COVID
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Chinese invasion of Taiwan 'not easy' due to 3 weaknesses
Chinese invasion of Taiwan 'not easy' due to 3 weaknesses
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Indian anchor reacts to censoring of Audrey Tang’s Taiwan map
Indian anchor reacts to censoring of Audrey Tang’s Taiwan map