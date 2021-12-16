English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Brentford 2, Watford 1
Man City 1, Wolverhampton 0
Arsenal 3, Southampton 0
Chelsea 3, Leeds 2
Liverpool 1, Aston Villa 0
Norwich 0, Man United 1
Brighton vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m. ppd
Burnley 0, West Ham 0
Leicester 4, Newcastle 0
Crystal Palace 3, Everton 1
Brentford vs. Man United, 2:30 p.m. ppd
Norwich 0, Aston Villa 2
Man City 7, Leeds 0
Brighton 0, Wolverhampton 1
Burnley vs. Watford, 2:30 p.m. ppd
Crystal Palace 2, Southampton 2
Arsenal 2, West Ham 0
Leicester vs. Tottenham, 2:30 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Everton, 2:45 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.
Man United vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.
Everton vs. Leicester, 7 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Man City, 9:15 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Leeds, 7:30 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Watford, 7:30 a.m.
Burnley vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.
Brighton vs. Brentford, 3 p.m.
Huddersfield 1, Coventry 1
Birmingham 2, Cardiff 2
Bournemouth 0, Blackburn 2
Derby 1, Blackpool 0
Hull 2, Bristol City 2
Luton Town 1, Fulham 1
Peterborough 2, Millwall 1
Preston 2, Barnsley 1
Stoke 0, Middlesbrough 0
Swansea 1, Nottingham Forest 4
West Brom 1, Reading 0
Sheffield United vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Barnsley vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Derby, 7:30 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Bournemouth, 7:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Preston, 10 a.m. ppd
Nottingham Forest vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Swansea, 10 a.m. ppd
Reading vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Fulham vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley 0, AFC Wimbledon 2
Charlton 2, Ipswich 0
Cheltenham 0, Cambridge United 5
Crewe 2, Lincoln 0
Doncaster 1, Oxford United 2
Fleetwood Town 3, Bolton 0
Portsmouth 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Rotherham 5, Gillingham 1
Sunderland 5, Morecambe 0
Wycombe 2, Burton Albion 1
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Plymouth 1
Wigan 2, Shrewsbury 1
Accrington Stanley 1, Bolton 0
Charlton 2, Cambridge United 0
Cheltenham 2, Lincoln 2
Crewe 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Doncaster 1, Shrewsbury 0
Fleetwood Town 2, Gillingham 1
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Oxford United 2
Portsmouth 2, Morecambe 0
Rotherham 3, Burton Albion 1
Sunderland 2, Plymouth 1
Wigan 1, Ipswich 1
Wycombe 2, AFC Wimbledon 2
AFC Wimbledon vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers 1, Port Vale 2
Exeter 1, Northampton 2
Harrogate Town 1, Forest Green 4
Leyton Orient 4, Swindon 1
Mansfield Town 1, Carlisle 0
Newport County 3, Sutton United 2
Oldham 0, Tranmere 1
Stevenage 1, Scunthorpe 1
Walsall 1, Crawley Town 1
Barrow vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Bradford 0, Colchester 0
Hartlepool 2, Rochdale 1
Barrow 2, Swindon 0
Bradford 2, Sutton United 2
Bristol Rovers 4, Rochdale 2
Exeter 0, Tranmere 1
Harrogate Town 1, Northampton 2
Leyton Orient 1, Crawley Town 2
Mansfield Town 2, Salford 1
Newport County 2, Port Vale 1
Oldham 5, Forest Green 5
Stevenage 0, Carlisle 2
Walsall 3, Colchester 0
Hartlepool 0, Scunthorpe 0
Carlisle vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Colchester, 2 p.m.
Carlisle vs. Rochdale, 8 a.m.
Bradford vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Southend 1, Maidenhead United 1
Altrincham 0, Bromley 1
Eastleigh 0, Aldershot 3
Grimsby Town 0, Chesterfield 1
Kings Lynn 2, Dover Athletic 1
Maidenhead United 0, Solihull Moors 4
Notts County 4, Southend 1
Torquay United 2, Stockport County 1
Wealdstone 0, Halifax Town 1
Woking 0, Boreham Wood 2
Yeovil 1, Barnet 0
Wrexham 1, Weymouth 0
Halifax Town 2, Kings Lynn 0
Eastleigh 0, Solihull Moors 0
Stockport County vs. Eastleigh, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Chesterfield vs. Notts County, 2:30 p.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.
Halifax Town vs. Grimsby Town, 7:30 a.m.
Aldershot vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.
Dover Athletic vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Kings Lynn vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Weymouth vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Southend, 12:20 p.m.