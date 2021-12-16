Arsenal shows there's plenty of life after Aubameyang

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette, right, fights for the ball with West Ham's Craig Dawson during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal ... Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette, right, fights for the ball with West Ham's Craig Dawson during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates stadium in London, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta is seen during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates stadium in Londo... Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta is seen during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates stadium in London, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe, center, celebrates his goal against West Ham during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and West Ham U... Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe, center, celebrates his goal against West Ham during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates stadium in London, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dropped after his latest disciplinary breach, Arsenal needed other attackers to step up for its big Premier League match against top-four rival West Ham on Wednesday.

Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe did just that in a 2-0 win at Emirates Stadium.

Replacing Aubameyang as captain, Lacazette played a perfectly weighted throughball and the 20-year-old Martinelli — delivering a fine impression of Arsenal’s ostracized striker — burst through down the left and produced a precise finish into the far corner.

Then, Smith Rowe, another of Arsenal's talented youngsters, entered as a substitute and put away another clinical finish at the end of a counter attack in the 87th minute.

Arsenal was dominant for large spells — the margin should have been heavier, with Lacazette later missing a penalty when the score was 1-0 — to show that life after Aubameyang is nothing to be feared.

Indeed, the result lifted Arsenal above West Ham and into fourth place, the final Champions League qualification position.

Wolverhampton won 1-0 at Brighton while Crystal Palace and Southampton drew 2-2 on a night in which another Premier League game — Burnley-Watford — was postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak.

