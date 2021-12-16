NFL playoff scenarios entering Week 15:
AFC
CLINCHED: None
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-4) vs. Indianapolis (7-6), Saturday
New England clinches playoff berth with:
1. NE win + MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + BAL loss + CIN loss + KC loss OR
2. NE win + MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + BAL loss + DEN loss + LAC loss OR
3. NE win + MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + PIT loss or tie + DEN loss or tie + LAC loss OR
4. NE win + MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie + CIN loss OR
5. NE win + MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + BAL loss + CIN loss + LAC loss OR
6. NE win + MIA loss or tie + BAL loss + LAC loss + LV loss + CIN-DEN tie
NOTE: There are other complex scenarios for New England that involve multiple ties and strength-of-victory.
TENNESSEE TITANS (9-4) at Pittsburgh (6-6-1), Sunday,
Tennessee clinches AFC South with:
1. TEN win + IND loss
NFC
CLINCHED: None
ARIZONA CARDINALS (10-3) at Detroit (1-11-1), Sunday
Arizona clinches playoff berth with:
1. ARI win or tie OR
2. NO loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR
3. NO loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR
4. NO loss or tie + PHI loss + ATL loss or tie + GB win or tie OR
5. NO loss or tie + SF tie + LAR loss OR
6. MIN loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR
7. MIN loss or tie + SF loss OR
8. SF loss + PHI-WAS tie OR
9. SF tie + LAR loss + PHI-WAS tie
DALLAS COWBOYS (9-4) at N.Y. Giants (4-9), Sunday
Dallas clinches NFC East with:
1. DAL win + WAS-PHI tie OR
2. DAL win + WAS loss + DAL clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PHI
Dallas clinches playoff berth with:
1. DAL win + NO loss or tie OR
2. DAL win + SF loss OR
3. DAL tie + MIN loss or tie + NO loss or tie + ATL loss or tie OR
4. MIN loss + ATL loss + NO loss + PHI-WAS tie OR
5. MIN loss + ATL loss + NO loss + DAL clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PHI
GREEN BAY PACKERS (10-3) at Baltimore (8-5), Sunday
Green Bay clinches NFC North with:
1. GB win or tie OR
2. MIN loss or tie
Green Bay clinches playoff berth with:
1. NO loss or tie + SF loss OR
2. NO loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR
3. NO loss or tie + LAR loss + SF tie OR
4. SF loss + PHI-WAS tie OR
5. LAR loss + SF tie + PHI-WAS tie
LOS ANGELES RAMS (9-4) vs. Seattle (5-8), Sunday
L.A. Rams clinch playoff berth with:
1. LAR win + NO loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR
2. LAR win + NO loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR
3. LAR win + MIN loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR
4. LAR tie + MIN loss + NO loss + ATL loss or tie
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (10-3) vs. New Orleans (6-7), Sunday
Tampa Bay clinches NFC South with:
1. TB win or tie
Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with:
1. MIN loss or tie + SF loss OR
2. MIN loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR
3. SF loss + PHI-WAS tie
___
