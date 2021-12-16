Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/16 05:28
Stocks rose steadily on Wall Street Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would accelerate its pullback of economic stimulus and would likely raise interest rates three times next year to tackle rising inflation.

The S&P 500 shook off an early loss to close higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also rose.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 75.76 points, or 1.6%, to 4,709.85.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 383.25 points, or 1.1%, to 35,927.43.

The Nasdaq rose 327.94 points, or 2.2%, to 15,565.58.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 35.56 points, or 1.6%, to 2,195.21.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 2.17 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Dow is down 43.56 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 65.02 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 16.60 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 953.78 points, or 25.4%.

The Dow is up 5,320.95 points, or 17.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,677.30 points, or 20.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 220.35 points, or 11.2%.

Updated : 2021-12-16 07:14 GMT+08:00

