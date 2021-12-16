Alexa
MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea look to keep in touch with City

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/16 05:29
Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku is about to enter the field of play as Chelsea's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks him during the English Premier League soccer m...

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:

ENGLAND

Liverpool and Chelsea will look to keep in touch with Manchester City in the Premier League's title race by winning home games against struggling teams. Second-place Liverpool, which is four points behind City, hosts a Newcastle side that has only won one league game all season and is coming off a 4-0 loss at Leicester at the weekend. Chelsea is a point further back in third and welcomes Everton to Stamford Bridge. Richarlison and Andros Townsend this week joined Everton's already-long injury list. In the other match, Tottenham returns to action away to Leicester after its game against Brighton at the weekend was postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak among the Spurs squad. Tottenham manager Antonio Conte expects to still be without a number of players as a result, while Leicester has up to nine players out because of illness and injury.

Updated : 2021-12-16 07:13 GMT+08:00

