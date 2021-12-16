MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea look to keep in touch with City

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku is about to enter the field of play as Chelsea's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks him during the English Premier League soccer m... Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku is about to enter the field of play as Chelsea's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks him during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Leeds United, at the Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Saturday, Dec.11, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:

ENGLAND

Liverpool and Chelsea will look to keep in touch with Manchester City in the Premier League's title race by winning home games against struggling teams. Second-place Liverpool, which is four points behind City, hosts a Newcastle side that has only won one league game all season and is coming off a 4-0 loss at Leicester at the weekend. Chelsea is a point further back in third and welcomes Everton to Stamford Bridge. Richarlison and Andros Townsend this week joined Everton's already-long injury list. In the other match, Tottenham returns to action away to Leicester after its game against Brighton at the weekend was postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak among the Spurs squad. Tottenham manager Antonio Conte expects to still be without a number of players as a result, while Leicester has up to nine players out because of illness and injury.

