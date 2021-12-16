Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/16 04:40
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 14 cents to $70.87 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for February delivery rose 18 cents to $73.88 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 2 cents to $2.13 a gallon. January heating oil was unchanged at $2.22 a gallon. January natural gas rose 5 cents to $3.80 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $7.80 to $1,764.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 37 cents to $21.55 an ounce and March copper fell 8 cents to $4.18 a pound.

The dollar rose to 114.03 Japanese yen from 113.74 yen. The euro rose to $1.1270 from $1.1257.

Updated : 2021-12-16 06:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
453 Taiwan contacts listed for COVID-positive lab worker
453 Taiwan contacts listed for COVID-positive lab worker
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Namewee's Taiwan-made video mocks China's handling of COVID
Namewee's Taiwan-made video mocks China's handling of COVID
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Chinese invasion of Taiwan 'not easy' due to 3 weaknesses
Chinese invasion of Taiwan 'not easy' due to 3 weaknesses
Indian anchor reacts to censoring of Audrey Tang’s Taiwan map
Indian anchor reacts to censoring of Audrey Tang’s Taiwan map
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife