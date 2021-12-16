Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

George Stevens Jr. memoir, 'My Place in the Sun,' out in May

By Associated Press
2021/12/16 04:24
George Stevens Jr. memoir, 'My Place in the Sun,' out in May

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of the American Film Institute and son of Oscar winning director George Stevens has a memoir coming out next year. George Stevens Jr.'s “My Place in the Sun” will be published May 17.

“My great-grandmother was an actress born in San Francisco during the Civil War who started five generations of Stevenses in show business,” Stevens, 89, said in a statement Wednesday. “I’ve had a fascinating life working at the crossroads of Hollywood and Washington with captivating people. I’m a storyteller and this was an opportunity I couldn’t resist.”

Stevens' father was known for such classics as “Shane," Woman of the Year" and “A Place In the Sun,” from which the book gets its title. George Stevens Jr. started out as a production assistant on his father's movie, produced documentaries for the United States Information Agency in the 1960s and was the founding director of the American Film Institute, which began in 1967. In the 1970s, he helped create the Kennedy Center Honors, lifetime achievement awards for the arts held each year in Washington, D.C.

Updated : 2021-12-16 06:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
453 Taiwan contacts listed for COVID-positive lab worker
453 Taiwan contacts listed for COVID-positive lab worker
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Namewee's Taiwan-made video mocks China's handling of COVID
Namewee's Taiwan-made video mocks China's handling of COVID
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Chinese invasion of Taiwan 'not easy' due to 3 weaknesses
Chinese invasion of Taiwan 'not easy' due to 3 weaknesses
Indian anchor reacts to censoring of Audrey Tang’s Taiwan map
Indian anchor reacts to censoring of Audrey Tang’s Taiwan map
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife