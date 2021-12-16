Alexa
Las Vegas adds NFL jewel with Super Bowl to cap 2023 season

By SCHUYLER DIXON , AP Pro Football Writer, Associated Press
2021/12/16 03:47
IRVING, Texas (AP) — Las Vegas is adding the NFL's crown jewel with the Super Bowl coming to cap the 2023 season.

The league's biggest event will follow the Pro Bowl this season and the NFL draft next year, all within five years of the Raiders' move to the gambling mecca in the Nevada desert.

The 2024 Super Bowl was supposed to be in New Orleans, but a later date brought on by the new 17-game regular season created a conflict with that city's annual Mardi Gras celebration.

While Las Vegas has always been a destination for fans over Super Bowl weekend, officials believe the economic impact will be an additional $500 million with the game in the city.

“It's a big day for the Raiders,” club owner Mark Davis said. “It's a big day for Las Vegas.”

The Super Bowl will be at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the first time this season. State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, will host its third Super Bowl after the 2022 season.

Updated : 2021-12-16 05:16 GMT+08:00

